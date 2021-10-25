Here's Why Most Candy Corn Isn't Vegan

Candy corn is a polarizing treat, which is strange for such a mildly-flavored candy. It's one of the last remaining examples of a 19th-century style of confection called a buttercream, a relic from a time when people had simpler candy desires. According to the experts at Jelly Belly, candy corn should taste like "creamy fondant, rich marshmallow, and warm vanilla" (via Thrillist). In other words, it tastes like sugar, sugar, and sugar. A quick peek at the ingredient list for Brach's candy corn shows that it has a little honey in it too, which you can definitely perceive in its flavor and aroma. Brach's has tried to bring candy corn into the new millennium by offering updated flavors, most infamously a turkey dinner variety. While the new tastes might win over a few candy corn haters, what about the people who can't get enough of the original?
