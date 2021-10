Back in November of 2020, former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star Jimmy Rave announced his retirement as a wrestler due to having his arm amputated:. “I have been very blessed for the last 21 years in professional wrestling and getting to live out my dream. Today, that dream has ended for me and I have a new reality. This past Tuesday my world came crashing down when Doctors found an infection in my left arm. I tried toughing it out but by the time I saw a doctor it was too late and they had to amputate my left arm above the elbow. Thus effectively ending my in ring career.”

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO