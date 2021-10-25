Cardi B Says Her Birthday Gift for Offset Will Top His House Present

Before giving birth to her second child in September, Cardi B was busy adding "wedding officiant" to her résumé in the latest episode of her Facebook series, Cardi Tries. On National Coming Out Day, Cardi and Raven-Symoné helped a California woman named Brandi Taylor throw a surprise pop-up wedding for her girlfriend of three years, Shannon Herbert. Brandi, Cardi, and Raven got to work, picking out tableware, selecting the perfect wedding dress, and mentally preparing for the big moment. "I want to get married again!" Cardi said, explaining that she married Offset in her bedroom and still hopes she'll be able to have a wedding of her own someday with an extravagant dress, a ring, and a delicious cake.

