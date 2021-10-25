CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Transportation Dept to undergo cybersecurity review -inspector general

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department is scheduled to undergo a cybersecurity review of its information systems later this month, the agency’s inspector general’s...

TravelPulse

DOT Inspector General Chides FAA Oversight of American Airlines

The Department of Transportation’s Inspector General on Friday criticized the Federal Aviation Administration for its oversight of maintenance issues with American Airlines. The report raised serious safety concerns and chided both the FAA for its lax supervision of the airline, and American itself for its failure to immediately report any issues.
POLITICS
Aviation Week

Inspector General Report Faults FAA Maintenance Oversight Process

WASHINGTON—The FAA plans to implement new training and several revised processes that ensure issues flagged by its maintenance inspectors are both accurately identified and properly addressed through safety systems, a U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General (OIG) report said. The... Subscription Required. Inspector General Report Faults FAA Maintenance Oversight...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

U.S. State Dept watchdog to review end of Afghanistan operations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department’s inspector general will review the end of the Biden administration’s diplomatic operations in Afghanistan, including the emergency evacuation of the U.S. embassy in Kabul, a spokesperson said on Monday. The department’s acting inspector general will also look into its Special Immigrant Visa Program, the...
FOREIGN POLICY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul appoints new inspector general, homeland security officials

Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to round out her new administration on Thursday, filling vacant, but key posts at the state's homeland security office, the Office of General Services and a new state inspector general. "There's no doubt that New York faces enormous challenges, and it's absolutely vital that we attract...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Washington State
foxbaltimore.com

City in Crisis: The Problem with Canceling the Inspector General Oversight Meeting

Baltimore city leaders have remained silent on the question of whether City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming should be independent. The I.G. Advisory Board canceled a heading reviewing Cumming’s performance twice. City Activist and former Mayoral Candidate Thiru Vignarajah says the law requires a performance review of the inspector general.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

City law department is wrong that Inspector General performance review must be closed to public

An opinion that IG Cumming’s waiver of her right to confidentiality somehow places the IG Advisory Board in legal jeopardy further undercuts City Hall credibility [OP-ED] Here we go again. After reading the Baltimore City Law Department’s absurd defense of one day’s notice of a meeting to evaluate the work of a corruption watchdog who ruffled the feathers of Baltimore’s power couple, Marilyn and Nick Mosby, I thought it would not be possible for the legal staff to further embarrass itself.
BALTIMORE, MD
wtvbam.com

U.S. State Dept says additional Iran talks in Brussels not necessary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Washington does not think talks in Brussels are necessary before the resumption of indirect talks with Iran on a return to the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. Reports in Iranian media on Sunday had suggested a possible meeting in...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Kevin Dorsey
wdrb.com

Cop turned lawyer appointed as Louisville's 1st Inspector General to lead Civilian Review Board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has finally hired its first Inspector General. In a release, Mayor Greg Fischer announced on Tuesday that he appointed Edward W. Harness to lead the Civilian Review & Accountability Board to oversee Louisville Metro Police. The IG will have the authority investigate allegations of improper interactions between any members of the LMPD with any member of the public.
LOUISVILLE, KY
legalnewsline.com

Company fined thousands over billboards sues Texas Dept. of Transportation

HOUSTON (Legal Newsline) - John Gannon, Inc. (JGI) filed a federal complaint on September 30 in the Southern District of Texas against the Texas Department of Transportation. According to the complaint, the State regulates billboards and the display of outdoor advertising adjacent to regulated highways pursuant to Chapter 391 of the Texas Transportation Code. The Act and Regulations grant TxDOT the authority to cancel commercial sign permits only in very specific instances for limited, specified violations of TxDOT’s Regulations, the suit says.
ECONOMY
wdrb.com

Inspector General pick aims to include community in transparency mission

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer's pick for Louisville's Inspector General is aiming to include community input when it comes to police accountability. Ed Harness was announced as Fischer's selection for Inspector General earlier this week. The newly created position will head the Civilian Review & Accountability Board, which...
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Cybersecurity#U S#Information Systems#U S Transportation Dept#Reuters
Android Headlines

U.S. Tightening Exports of Cybersecurity and Surveillance Tools

The U.S. Department of Commerce said it will tighten sales of hacking and surveillance software or tools to countries posing a national security threat. The Bureau of Industry and Security published an interim rule to bring “controls on the export, re-export or transfer (in-country) of certain items that can be used for malicious cyber activities.”
U.S. POLITICS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Senators seek ‘guardrails’ on expanded subpoena power for inspectors general

Agency inspectors general are getting closer to gaining the authority to question former federal employees and contractors as part of their investigations. But leading voices from the IG community told members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Thursday that they would use testimonial subpoena authority sparingly, and that IGs would have to go through several channels in order to prevent abuse.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnns.com

Search For New Legislative Inspector General Stalls

The state could be left without a legislative watchdog by the end of the year, after lawmakers failed to name a replacement for the departing legislative inspector general. The current inspector general, Carol Pope, intends to resign on December 15th after saying the legislature had failed to give her any real power to deal with misconduct by lawmakers.
POLITICS
News Break
Politics
techstartups.com

12,000 US Air Force personnel, including elite pilots who refused to be vaccinated before the Tuesday deadline, could face dismissal as top officials worry it could impact military readiness in times of crisis

Last week, more than 100 scientists, nuclear engineers, and others were being fired due to a vaccine mandate at Los Alamos National Laboratory. According to the report, dozens of top nuclear scientists with “highest security clearances in the nation” and PhDs in sciences and engineering face dismissal from Los Alamos Lab after the deadline for Los Alamos National Lab employees to get vaccinated has come and gone.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Now the Supreme Court will decide what it means to ‘bear’ arms

The Supreme Court’s nine fine minds are about to ponder the meaning of a verb. What they decide will have important state and municipal policy consequences. How they decide — their reasoning — might have momentous implications for how the current court construes the Constitution. Opinions to start the day,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

