U.S. Transportation Dept to undergo cybersecurity review -inspector general

HOUSTON (Legal Newsline) - John Gannon, Inc. (JGI) filed a federal complaint on September 30 in the Southern District of Texas against the Texas Department of Transportation. According to the complaint, the State regulates billboards and the display of outdoor advertising adjacent to regulated highways pursuant to Chapter 391 of the Texas Transportation Code. The Act and Regulations grant TxDOT the authority to cancel commercial sign permits only in very specific instances for limited, specified violations of TxDOT’s Regulations, the suit says.
Comments / 0