We had a blast this morning talking about things that wake us up in Grand Junction other than our alarm clock. There's nothing like being woken up by something other than your alarm clock, and there is certainly nothing like being woken up when you are nowhere near ready to be woken up. If you have to wake up real early like radio people do, being woken up is probably one of life's big pet peeves.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO