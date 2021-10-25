CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

After decorated career, Lloyd will savor final game with US

By ANNE M. PETERSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEwmZ_0ccQRRGD00
1 of 7

Reality is starting to set in for Carli Lloyd, who plays her last game for the United States on Tuesday night.

Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.

Admired by teammates and fans alike for her fierce determination, Lloyd will say goodbye when the U.S. takes the field against South Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota.

“Sure there were times where maybe my focus was too intense, but I gave it all I had. And I think that’s what’s really special, walking away from this is knowing that I did give it all I have,” she said.

“This next phase of mine, I think, is going to be no different. I’m going to find something that I’m passionate about and do it to the best of my ability. I want to eventually start a family with my husband and want to be the best mom and strive to be the best wife that I possibly can,” she added. “Yes, it’s going to be a little different. I’m not going to be feeling the pressure of having to perform in World Cups and Olympics, but I got to do that. Now I’ll just shift gears and do something different.”

Lloyd ranks second in the world for most-ever international appearances after having played in 315 career games. She has scored 134 goals with the U.S., third most in the history of the women’s team.

Lloyd hinted for more than a year that she was nearing the end of her career before the Tokyo Olympics. The United States won the bronze medal this summer, with Lloyd scoring a pair of goals in a 4-3 victory over Australia.

She became the first American to score in four different Olympics, and her 10 total goals in the event set a new record among U.S. players.

“She’s a soccer icon everywhere in the world. I’ve said this before: If she was a male soccer player in Europe, we would have statues of Carli Lloyd all over the country, in Europe. I mean, streets would be named after her, complexes, stadiums, everything. That’s how big she is,” U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski said.

Following the team’s 0-0 draw last week against South Korea in Kansas City, Kansas, Lloyd passed her No. 10 jersey to teammate Lindsey Horan, who will wear the number starting in 2022. Horan was honored before the game for her 100th appearance with the team.

“I think it was probably one of the most special moments in my career,” Horan said, close to tears. “I think Carli Lloyd is truly one of the most incredible women’s national team players that has come through the system. And over the past few years, she’s been such a role model for me and I’ve gotten closer and closer with her and gotten to learn so much from her.”

Lloyd, who made her first appearance with the senior national team in 2005, is probably best known for her hat trick that led the United States to a 5-2 victory over Japan in the 2015 World Cup final. Her third goal in that match was a blistering strike from midfield.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Lloyd scored in a 1-0 overtime victory over Brazil for the gold medal. Four years later, she scored both goals in the gold-medal match against Japan at Wembley Stadium, becoming the only player to score winning goals in consecutive Olympic finals.

A New Jersey native, Lloyd has also played professionally for some 12 years, spanning stints in the now-defunct Women’s Professional Soccer league and the National Women’s Soccer League. She also played briefly with Manchester United.

Along the way, she’s said, she tried to play each game as if it were her last. But on Tuesday she said she’ll allow herself to enjoy the moment.

“I’m going to let the emotions flow the way they’re gonna flow. I think I’ve been iced-out Carli for so long, and people have always seen that, people haven’t seen the different side of me. But I’m going to savor it,” she said. “I think it’s going to be truly special for one last time to give everything I have for this team, for the crest, for the country, for the fans. I’m going to soak it all in, that’s for sure.”

After the United States’ run to the 2019 World Cup title, Lloyd said she would try to make the roster for the Tokyo Games, but it would likely be her last major tournament with the national team.

When the Olympics were pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lloyd underwent a knee procedure and worked her way back under a new trainer. She took advantage of the downtime to reconnect with her family, from whom she’d been estranged for much of her career.

Her family will be in the stands to cheer for her Tuesday.

“Having them here being able to close out my career is going to be the one of the best things that’s ever probably happened to me,” she said. “Just knowing I can walk away, at peace and content, is really, really special.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
inquirer.com

Carli Lloyd reflects on the cost of greatness as her career ends

For nearly 20 years, Carli Lloyd has been defined by her competitive drive. All those training days spent grinding away, as the title of her 2015 memoir put it, When Nobody Was Watching. All those years playing for Delran High, Rutgers, and seven professional teams across three leagues. All those U.S. national team practices that are often harder than games, leading to the second-most international games played by any women’s player.
FIFA
Washington Post

Carli Lloyd, forever fixated on greatness, ends her brilliant USWNT career

On Sunday night, 48 hours before she would make her 316th and final appearance for the U.S. women’s national soccer team, Carli Lloyd and some teammates attended a Rolling Stones concert in Minneapolis. At 39, Lloyd is half Mick Jagger’s age, a gap that, while she marveled at the frontman,...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Las Cruces Sun-News

Opinion: Goal the only thing missing from Carli Lloyd's final game with USWNT

Carli Lloyd pulled off her jersey one last time to reveal another jersey underneath, this one with "Hollins," her married name, on the back. One chapter of her life is ending. Another is just beginning. Lloyd, who has had as big an impact on the game as any American player,...
FIFA
ESPN

USWNT's Carli Lloyd on last match before retirement: 'I'm going to savor it'

United States women's national team player Carli Lloyd said she is satisfied knowing that she "did give it all I have" ahead of her last game for the USWNT on Tuesday night. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women's World Cup final, is retiring after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.
SOCCER
Post-Bulletin

St. Paul has warm farewell to Carli Lloyd in her final U.S. game

The U.S. women’s national soccer team was on a “Victory Tour” to celebrate their 2019 World Cup title when they visited Allianz Field that September, and Carli Lloyd displayed her unrelenting intensity during a 3-0 win in a friendly over Portugal. The then-15-year USWNT veteran scored two goals to lead...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Horan
Person
Carli Lloyd
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
fox9.com

Fans celebrate US Soccer legend Carli Lloyd’s retirement game in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Women’s Soccer team played an exhibition game against Korea Republic at Allianz Field. The game marked the end of U.S. Soccer legend Carli Lloyd’s career. "I’m most excited for Carli Llody’s last game because I think she’s a really cool...
MLS
ESPN

Carli Lloyd ends USWNT career with thumping win over South Korea

United States women's national team legend Carli Lloyd signed off on her international career in emphatic style on Tuesday night at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a 6-0 win over South Korea. Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Manchester United#American
CBS Sports

USWNT vs. South Korea score: Carli Lloyd plays in final international game; USA cruise to blowout win

The United States women's national team defeated South Korea 6-0 on Tuesday night at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lindsey Horan, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Rose Lavelle, and Lynn Williams recorded goals in the final domestic match of the year for the USWNT. The night most notably served as a national team farewell for Carli Lloyd, who played in her final USWNT game before being subbed off in the second half.
SOCCER
newscentermaine.com

Carli Lloyd ends legendary soccer career in 6-0 US rout of South Korea

ST PAUL, Minn — The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea on Tuesday night. Lloyd didn't score in her final match, but it hardly mattered because the night was all about her. Fans chanted Lloyd’s name before the match, with one holding a sign that read: “One More World Cup, Please?”
FIFA
olympics.com

Final whistle blows on career of USA women's football legend Carli Lloyd

United States football star Carli Lloyd brought her legendary international career to close yesterday (October 27) after she competed for the very last time in national colours. The fact that she didn't manage to get on the scoresheet did little to dampen the significance of the moment. The raucous game,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Japan
newyorkredbulls.com

Red Bulls to Honor Carli Lloyd's Career

On October 30, the New York Red Bulls will honor Carli Lloyd's amazing career. There will be a pre-match celebration before kickoff. First 5,000 fans will receive a commemorative poster.
MLS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

635K+
Followers
338K+
Post
292M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy