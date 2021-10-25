CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana, Purdue face more quarterback questions after losses

By MICHAEL MAROT
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will stick to the plan. Aidan O’Connell will continue to start and the Boilermakers will continue to use a three-man rotation.

Indiana coach Tom Allen might not have a choice as his top two quarterbacks battle injuries.

With both offenses struggling and both teams coming off deflating, double-digit home losses last weekend, the quarterback quandary took center stage again Monday.

“We’ve got to be as efficient as we can and be able to do multiple things with each, if and when they go in,” Brohm said. “We’ll prepare to play anybody that we need to to help us win.”

The biggest problem for Purdue’s quarterbacks has been productivity.

While Jack Plummer won the starting job during the summer and led the Boilermakers to three wins in their first four games, he was pulled in the second half of two games Purdue scored a total of 26 points.

Brohm went with O’Connell the next week, a loss to Minnesota, before unveiling the rotation scheme in a shocking 24-3 victory at then-No. 2 Iowa. Against Wisconsin, the Boilermakers offense produced only one score in a 30-13 loss, spurring yet another round of quarterback questions.

Purdue’s other major concern is a running game that has been grounded since Zander Horvath was injured in Week 2. He’s expected to practice this week though it’s doubtful he’ll play at Nebraska, meaning Brohm needs to see more out of O’Connell, Plummer and Austin Burton.

“Right now we’re limited at the running back position — one scholarship running back available,” Brohm said. “While running isn’t Aidan’s game, he still has to. He’s been told every game, ‘I need three or four runs from you from designed pass plays that aren’t there, so you have to force yourself to be smart with the football, and while you have thrown the ball in some tight windows, you can’t always do that.’”

At Indiana, the situation is different.

Michael Penix Jr. missed the last two games after separating the AC joint in his throwing shoulder and on Saturday, Jack Tuttle injured his right foot while throwing a touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot on the opening drive against No. 5 Ohio State.

Tuttle missed the next two series then returned briefly on Indiana’s fourth series but left again after two snaps and did not return. Donaven McCulley and walk-on Grant Gremel teamed up to finish the 54-7 loss.

Allen didn’t provide many details on Tuttle’s injury though he did list Penix and Tuttle as week to week.

“I would say what the MRI showed us was that it wasn’t as bad as it could have been,” Allen said, referring to Tuttle. “It definitely was enough to where it creates some unknowns for him to be able to know his status moving forward on a day-to-day basis.”

If Penix and Tuttle can’t play at Maryland, Allen seems content using the McCulley-Gremel tandem again.

McCulley, a true freshmen from Indianapolis, started this season on the scout team before making his college debut against Michigan State. He completed 1 of 6 passes for 30 yards with a passer rating of 8.3 and ran 11 times for 9 yards.

Gremel redshirted in 2019, didn’t appear in any games in 2020 and has made two appearances this season — a blowout win over Idaho and Saturday, when he was 3 of 4 for 9 yards while running once for minus-6 yards.

Both were clearly overmatched against the Buckeyes but Allen now has a full week to prepare both for the Terrapins — even if he’s not dropping hints about the game plan.

“It’s really about building things around what he feels comfortable with and can function at a high level and be able to do things he needs to do to help us win a football game,” Allen said of McCulley. “You have to just fully prepare him in that regard, mentally and physically and from a reps perspective. We’ll see how the week plays itself out with Jack.”

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders not coaching Jackson State due to significant health issue

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders is poised to miss his second consecutive game this weekend amid health concerns. Sanders did not coach Jackson State’s win against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, and is expected to miss this Saturday’s contest against Mississippi Valley State, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Sanders is still recovering from foot surgery in September, and is now hospitalized in a Jackson-area hospital due to an unspecified illness.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Dies In Fire At 27

The Ohio State community received heartbreaking news this Tuesday involving a member of the 2014 national championship team. Former Buckeyes linebacker Devan Bogard has passed away this week. He was just 27 years old. Bogard reportedly passed away in an apartment fire in Elyria, Ohio this Tuesday. The Elyria Chronicle...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Michigan State

If Michigan fans aren’t fired up for Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State, they may want to listen to Taylor Lewan’s press conference from this afternoon. Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, spent his college career at Michigan. Unsurprisingly, he believes the Wolverines are going to dismantle the Spartans this weekend in East Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ

'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
MICHIGAN STATE
