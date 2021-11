Soon, All Hallow’s Eve shall be upon us. Walking the streets will be hordes of the living dead, schools of specters and spirits, and tantalizing crews of vampires and werewolves on the hunt. While we may do our best to hide or disguise ourselves amongst these ghouls, we may be in need of a hero to protect us sooner or later. Fortunately for us, our hero from Hyrule has dealt with a plethora of baddies already. He’s encountered his own versions of mummies, zombies, werewolves, and ghosts (Gibdos, Redeads, Wolfos, and Poes) as well as a variety of other scary monsters and super creeps. All of these creatures have battled Link, and yet he still lives to tell the tale.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO