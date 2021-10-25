CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man hit, killed by car in September crash on I-35

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified a man hit and killed by a car on Interstate 35 in late September.

Police said he was Kirk S. Demartini, 52. The crash happened the night of Sept. 26 in the 12200 block of North I-35 southbound, which is near Parmer Lane.

Police previously said a white Toyota was going southbound when a pedestrian walked into the lane the Toyota was in. The Toyota couldn’t stop before hitting the person. APD said the driver stayed on scene.

Anyone with details about this crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.

