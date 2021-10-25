CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown over Westfield - Field hockey recap

By Mike Byrne
 5 days ago
Jill Cain, Elizabeth Scheer and Karlyn Fernandez-Rodriguez found the net as Morristown won at home, 3-0, over Westfield. Aoife Nerz dished...

NJ.com

Chatham edges Morristown - Field hockey recap

Ellie Hilgendorff and Emmy Chazen knocked in a goal apiece as Chatham won, 2-1, over host Morristown. Brook DiBiase had an assist for Chatham (12-5-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint and scored the game-winner in the final quarter. Corynn Horton followed through on a pass from Jill Cain...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Gov. Livingston over Columbia - Field hockey recap

Erica LaBella produced the lone goal on a pass from Gabrielle Derose, which lifted Gov. Livingston to a 1-0 victory against Columbia in Berkeley Heights. Ava Hemann and Emma Capparelli combined on the shutout between the pipes for Gov. Livingston (9-8-2). Columbia is 6-12-2 with the loss. The N.J. High...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston over West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Noah Fisher scored two first half goals to power Livingston to a 3-1 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. Charlie Grossman added a goal and an assist for Livingston (15-3-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Logan Paredes made four saves and Jacob Hans had one. West Essex (8-6-1) got...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: NJSIAA Regional Crossover schedule for 2021

With the 2021 NJSIAA Football regular season in the books, playoff seeding has officially taken place and the playoff brackets can be found on NJ.com. All teams that have not qualified for the playoffs can play a Regional Crossover game in Week 10. The matchups have been set, but dates and times are currently TBD.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Volleyball: No. 14 Roxbury tops No. 12 Mendham for Morris County title

When Samantha Olander is in her physical education classes at Roxbury High, it’s a bothersome experience for the senior. No no, it’s not the significantly scaled back level of play that comes with playing gym class volleyball against her classmates three times a week. Rather, it’s the relative barrenness of championships listed under the volleyball banner compared to many other sports at the school.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

West Deptford over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap

Lexy Yeager scored the game tying goal in the 64th minute and Jaci Gismondi had the winning goal in the 74th minute as West Deptford rallied for a 2-1 victory over Kingsway in Woolwich Township. Ryann Iannotti made 18 saves for West Deptford (15-4-1), which enters the state tournament on...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrenceville over Blair - Field hockey recap

Caitlin Hoover had a hat trick in helping Lawrenceville over Blair 5-2 on Saturday in Lawrence. Anna Gill opened the scoring for the Big Red before Avery Robertson answered to tie the game at 1-1 after a quarter. Hoover had her first two goals in the second quarter and added...
NJ.com

West Morris over Morris Knolls - Girls soccer recap

Landry Cammarata scored both goals for West Morris in its 2-0 victory against Morris Knolls in Chester. Delaney Smith and Madison Lamb produced one assist each for West Morris (13-2-2), which saw Hayden Scotti pick up nine saves in the shutout. Danielle Klingener made eight saves for Morris Knolls (9-10-1).
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

No. 12 Delbarton over Montville - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Donovan and Kevin Cull each scored a goal, lifting Delbarton, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 victory over Montville in Montville. Parker Smith made two saves for Delbarton (14-2-1), which will enter the state tournament on a 10-game unbeaten streak. Patrick Ferrare scored in the...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

New Providence over Spotswood - Football recap

New Providence posted its second shutout of the season with a 36-0 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. The Pioneers (7-1) have won six games in a row and have allowed a touchdown or less in the last four games and two or less in every game but the lone loss in the second week of the campaign.
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Westfield girls soccer stays perfect, wins 1st outright county title in 20 years (PHOTOS)

There was no doubt who was leaving the field with the trophy on Saturday night. Westfield has settled for co-championships the last five times it has won the Union County title. Not this year though. Not tonight. The Blue Devils came out and scored twice in the opening half against rival Scotch Plains-Fanwood and set the tone early in what turned out to be a 2-1 championship victory.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Times football notebook: New Egypt rolls, Nottingham comeback wins title, playoff brackets released

We have finished the regular season (bar the Thanksgiving games), and will start the NJSIAA playoffs next weekend. There will be a few Times area teams that are in those playoffs, highlighted by the unbeaten Nottingham Northstars, who knocked off Notre Dame to finish the regular season 8-0 as the West Jersey Football League Capitol Division champions. The Northstars look to be the lone home game for area teams in the playoffs.
FOOTBALL
NJ.com

Football: Gill’s pair of scores lifts Freehold Borough over Howell

Kamore Gill rumbled for two touchdowns for Freehold Borough in its 17-14 victory over Howell in Freehold. Kayden Hutchinson accounted for the other three points for Freehold Borough (5-4) via a 27-yard field goal. Howell is 2-6 following the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
HOWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Tech over Camden Tech - Boys soccer - NJTAC Tournament

Carson Widmer netted two goals to lead Gloucester Tech to a 3-1 win over Camden Tech in the NJTAC Tournament at Camden Tech in Sicklerville. Connor Mullin also scored for Gloucester Tech, which outscored Camden Tech 2-0 in the second half. Salvatore Donnian and Trent Phillips both had assists as well for the winners while Jacob Michels made two saves.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison over Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap

Fabrizio Sousa scored twice for Harrison in its 3-0 victory against Bergen Charter in Harrison. Misael Espinoza had the other goal for Harrison (16-3-1) while Enzo Diaz dished out two assists and Cesar Escobar logged one. Ismael Kone turned away six shots in the shutout. Jeremy Vasquez compiled eight saves...
HARRISON, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe changes focus, captures GMC boys soccer tournament title

The Monroe boys soccer team entered the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament mentally reeling, having lost three of its last four matches. Granted, the losses were to perennial heavyweights -- Westfield, now No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, Piscataway and No. 16 Delran -- but they were losses nonetheless which forced the Falcons to recalibrate their mental toughness going into the GMC event.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Shabazz - Football recap

Cael Zebrowski threw two touchdowns to guide Verona past Shabazz, 26-15, in Newark. Zebrowski tossed both his scores in the first quarter to Joey Petro and Derek Bernardino, respectively. Brodie Neale also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Kieran Patel made a pair of field goals. Alex Rodriguez...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

