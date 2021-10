With Veterans Day (Nov. 11) fast approaching, it’s the perfect time to roll out the city’s new Hometown Hero banner program honoring veterans. A few years ago, without knowing the other had the same idea, Avon residents Kerry Barvincak and Vincent Gargaro had a vision for a way the city could publicly honor veterans. After they approached the city with their shared visions, a committee was formed to create and implement the purchase of veteran banners. Then the pandemic hit and the program was delayed, until now.

