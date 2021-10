Just when the 49ers appear set to welcome back their starting quarterback, another key player has gone down with an injury. Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) did not participate in San Francisco's practice for a third straight day and draws a doubtful designation, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) had no designation and rookie signal-caller Trey Lance (knee) is out, as expected. Garoppolo will start when the 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO