Ashland man arrested for sex crimes against a child under 12

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ)

Ashland police arrested a man for statutory sodomy after an investigation began on Sunday following a disturbance.

According to a release from Ashland police, Jonathan Beene sexually abused the victim beginning in 2019 and continued it to September.

Jefferson City police were able to locate Beene and arrested him.

Beene was then taken to the Boone County Jail where he is being held without bond.

