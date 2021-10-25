Man arrested after vehicle runs into vaccine mandate protesters in California

© Getty Images

A California man was arrested Saturday after police said he drove a Jeep Wrangler into a crowd of people protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police said William Aslaksen, 64, was arrested about 90 minutes after the afternoon incident, the Times reported.

One woman was injured, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman, who was in her 40s but not identified by police, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aslaksen was held on $50,000 bail, according to the Times. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday in Antelope Valley.

A witness told police that the man disagreed with the protesters and intentionally drove toward the crowd and then drove away, police said, according to the Times.