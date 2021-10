TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD's Peete Elementary School celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a special book parade on Thursday. "Today [Thursday] we are celebrating Red Ribbon Week and so we had our storybook character parade in order to bring literacy in a fun way for all of the students we decided to have students dress up like like a storybook character," Principal Larena Brooks said. "Every student in our school had the option to participate and dress up. And so with our theme of drug-free looks like me the students selected a book of their choice, their favorite character, their favorite author and from there they decided on a costume that matched one of the characters in the book that they selected."

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO