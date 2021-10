LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Red is considered a social butterfly at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. The 3-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull Mix has the biggest smile; it was hard to even get pictures of him because of how excited he was to spend some time outside the kennel. He has been in the shelter for quite some time, and he is ready to be adopted.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO