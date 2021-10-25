SC takes steps to ease requirements for emergency federal rental and utility assistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The deadline for Missouri families to apply for some extra help during the pandemic is this weekend. Families with children who get free or reduced lunches qualify for the pandemic EBT program. If approved, families will receive a one-time payment of $375 per child. The program was originally set up to help families pay for groceries over the summer. Missouri reopened the application process because only 36,000 of a possible 289,000 children who were eligible actually applied for the benefit.

