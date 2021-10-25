Letter: One of the finest

To the editor:

I have been in the city of Lynn for more than 11 years and I have been blessed to work with many fine funeral directors. Dick Nadworny was one of the finest. He was a man who loved the city, his parishes, his family, the people he served, and his God.

His passing is a loss for many. With his beloved wife, Barbara, may he now rest in peace.

The Rev. Brian Flynn

Pastor

St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Parish

