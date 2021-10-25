Letter: One of the finest
To the editor:
I have been in the city of Lynn for more than 11 years and I have been blessed to work with many fine funeral directors. Dick Nadworny was one of the finest. He was a man who loved the city, his parishes, his family, the people he served, and his God.
His passing is a loss for many. With his beloved wife, Barbara, may he now rest in peace.
The Rev. Brian Flynn
Pastor
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Parish
The post Letter: One of the finest appeared first on Itemlive .
Comments / 0