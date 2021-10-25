CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: One of the finest

By The Editors
To the editor:

I have been in the city of Lynn for more than 11 years and I have been blessed to work with many fine funeral directors. Dick Nadworny was one of the finest. He was a man who loved the city, his parishes, his family, the people he served, and his God.

His passing is a loss for many. With his beloved wife, Barbara, may he now rest in peace.

The Rev. Brian Flynn
Pastor
St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Parish

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere

