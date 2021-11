Kyle Larson is once more favored at PointsBet SportsBook to win Sunday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) on the heels of back-to-back victories. Last week, Larson opened with odds of +360. After a dominant win in Texas, his line was reduced to +235. Texas was his eighth win of the season and third on a 1.5-mile track. No other driver in the field has more than one win on this course type.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO