Kern County, CA

At risk adult missing since June

By Miabelle Salzano
 5 days ago

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is searching for missing adult James Halvorsen.

Halvorsen, 53, was last heard from on June 14 and is at risk due to mental health issues, according to the KCSO.

It is unknown what Halvorsen was last wearing.

Anyone with information on Halvorsen is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040 and reference case 00109997.

KGET

KGET

