NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At the end of this weekend, firefighters, police officers and other city workers who remain without at least one shot of the COVID vaccine will go on unpaid leave. Mayor Bill de Blasio says overall, 91% of city workers are now vaccinated. BREAKING: 91% of City workers are now vaccinated. 2,300 more workers got the shot today alone. They’re delivering for their communities every day, and we’re not done yet. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 31, 2021 The NYPD has increased its vaccinated members to 84%. Fire and EMS both increased to 72% and 84% respectively. The Department of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO