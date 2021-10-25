CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. CDC extends conditional sailing order for cruises to January next year

 5 days ago
Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday extended the conditional sailing order for cruises to Jan. 15 next year from Nov. 1 on concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The order, issued last October, mandated testing and some additional safeguards for crew members as part of a framework for a phased resumption of cruises.

The public health agency said the extension includes minor changes and when the order is lifted it will shift to a "voluntary program" and work alongside ship operators to control COVID-19 numbers aboard cruise ships.

The highly contagious variant had earlier this year led to a surge in infections and hospitalizations in the United States, but cases have started to decrease in recent weeks.

The CDC had in May initiated a key step for the eventual resumption of U.S. cruise industry operations by issuing new technical instructions.

Related
CNET

Can I go on a cruise if I'm not vaccinated?

Like many other businesses attempting to regain shape as we close out year two of a global pandemic, cruise lines have started setting sail again -- with some strict health measures put in place. That's because cruise ships, with their tight quarters, buffet-style living and international travel, can be a breeding ground for the coronavirus. As is true for most travel restrictions these days, your ability to book a cruise may depend on your vaccination status. If you chose not to get a COVID-19 vaccine, can you still go on a cruise?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

Soon, You Could Need a Vaccine to Travel Domestically

Things have fluctuated a lot recently in terms of pandemic-era travel. Between the US lifting travel bans for vaccinated tourists in some countries and adding others to its avoid travel list, I, personally, have been wondering about domestic restrictions for American travelers. As the pandemic continues and numbers in America spike, it seems lawmakers are trying to figure out how to curb infection rates. Earlier this week, a US Senator introduced a bill that would require all travelers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test to take a domestic flight.
TRAVEL
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Critical Warning

These next few months will be key ones during the coronavirus pandemic, as cases ebb—but remain at jaw-dopping numbers as we head into colder weather. How can you stay safe and what should you expect going into the chill? Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, tweeted six key points that everyone should hear, no matter your opinions. Read on for all six—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WISH-TV

New COVID-19 variant emerges, doctors call it ‘delta plus’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new coronavirus variant has emerged in places such as Europe and Canada, and scientists worry it spreads even faster than the delta variant. They have dubbed the new mutation ‘delta plus’ because it’s said to be 10% more transmissible than the original delta strain currently dominating the globe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox5dc.com

New COVID-19 travel rules in place ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON - If you're booking a flight for the holidays there are new COVID-19 safety rules in place that could affect your travel plans. Beginning Nov. 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be coronavirus tested before boarding a plane to the U.S.
TRAVEL
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

US government warns Americans to avoid travel to Singapore

The CDC and the State Department have warned Americans to avoid travel to Singapore, despite the Asian country dropping quarantine restrictions for vaccinated U.S. travelers. According to Johns Hopkins University, Singapore recorded a high of 70,374 COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days. On Monday, the State Department urged Americans...
TRAVEL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean releases November 2021 cruise ship health protocols for U.S. sailings

Hours after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an extension of the Conditional Sailing Order, Royal Caribbean released its health protocols for cruises departing the United States in November 2021. Guests booked on November cruises received an email with the health rules they can expect if sailing...
TRAVEL
cruzely.com

CDC’s Rules For Cruise Ships Are Set to Expire November 1. What Then?

In just weeks, the CDC’s rules that govern the return of cruise ships are set to expire, opening up the possibility of changes in the sailing experience for cruise passengers. The Centers for Disease Control’s Framework for Conditional Sailing Order (CSO) for Cruise Ships lays out the requirements for cruise...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

US citizens will need vaccine or negative test to enter America

US citizens returning from abroad will still need to provide proof of having received a Covid-19 vaccine if they want to avoid more stringent testing requirements, White House officials said.On Monday, President Joe Biden is set to sign a presidential proclamation implementing new vaccination and testing requirements for entry into the United States. The new requirements, which will be in force as of 8 November, will require all non-citizen, non-immigrant travelers to the US to be vaccinated against Covid-19 unless they are under 18 or a country that the Centers for Disease Control determines to have low vaccine availability.But while...
U.S. POLITICS
Observer

CDC Adds 5 New Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning List

The CDC added five new destinations to its highest Level 4 COVID-19 travel warning list, including four countries in Eastern Europe. Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova and Romania, which were previously designated as Level 4, have all been elevated to the Level 4 “Very High” risk category, as was the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
TRAVEL
International Business Times

New COVID-19 Variant 'Delta Plus' With 'Higher Transmissibility' Found In US, UK

A new and more transmissible COVID-19 variant has been detected by health officials in the United Kingdom and the United States, sparking concerns over whether it can evade immunity offered by currently available vaccines. The new variant, called “Delta Plus,” is an offshoot of the B.1.167.2 Delta variant. The Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

6,617 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19: CDC

More than 6,000 fully vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Oct. 4, the CDC has received reports of 6,617 breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among fully vaccinated Americans. Of the total number of deaths, 86% or 5,660 occured in people aged 65 and older; 44% or 2,902 occured in female patients; and 15% or 968 involved patients who did not exhibit coronavirus-related symptoms or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

US reopening: Full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test required

Biden Administration announced that the United States would “move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied” and adopt a policy “that relies primarily on vaccination to advance the safe resumption of international air travel” to the US. US travel restrictions, imposed in March 2020 and renewed by Biden earlier this...
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

New coronavirus variant more resistant to vaccines will come soon, expert says

Wales’ first minister has expressed concern that a new COVID-19 variant resistant to vaccines will emerge soon, Sky News reports. Mark Drakeford, the first minister, said that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise, and that he is “almost certain” a new variant will rise in the United Kingdom. “There is...
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Restrictions For Cruise Ship Industry, Extended By CDC

It’s been just revealed by the latest reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended into January restrictions on the cruise ship industry that were set to expire next week. It’s also worth noting the fact that CDC cited concerns over the extremely contagious delta variant and breakthrough...
INDUSTRY
