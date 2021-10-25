Cinnaminson over Riverside in SJG1 first round- Field hockey recap
Miana Alessandroni had a hat trick to lead second-seeded Cinnaminson to a 6-1 win over 15th-seeded Riverside in the first round of the South Jersey, Group...www.nj.com
Miana Alessandroni had a hat trick to lead second-seeded Cinnaminson to a 6-1 win over 15th-seeded Riverside in the first round of the South Jersey, Group...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0