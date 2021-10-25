CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Maple Shade over Audubon in SJG1 first round- Field hockey recap

By Mike Gurnis
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sophia Weisler scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Maple Shade to a 5-0 win over 12th-seeded Audubon in the first round of the South Jersey,...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Middletown South over Barnegat - SCT 1st round - Field hockey

Peyton Kenney and Avery Lassman each scored twice as fifth-seeded Middletown South rolled to a 4-1 win over 12th-seeded Barnegat in the first round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Middletown. Middletown South (14-2) will face fourth-seeded Ocean Twp in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Leila Black made six saves in...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Catholic rallies to win over Salem - Field hockey recap

Adrianna Green and Bridget Taney found the net in the final period as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 2-1, over Salem. Cambrie Todd had an assist for Gloucester Catholic (6-8), which trailed 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Marissa Bower followed through on a feed from Kayla Clark in the second...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#South Jersey#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Verona over Shabazz - Football recap

Cael Zebrowski threw two touchdowns to guide Verona past Shabazz, 26-15, in Newark. Zebrowski tossed both his scores in the first quarter to Joey Petro and Derek Bernardino, respectively. Brodie Neale also had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and Kieran Patel made a pair of field goals. Alex Rodriguez...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Kent Place over Westfield - Field hockey recap

Sophia Miller scored three goals and Lauren Rusas had two goals and two assists to lead Kent Place, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-1 victory over Westfield in Westfield. Scarlette Liftin and Heidi Rosely each added a goal for Kent Place. Lucy Mineo had the lone...
WESTFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
northwestgeorgianews.com

Lower Cape May over Oakcrest - Field hockey recap

Maggie Boyle had two goals and an assist in Lower Cape May’s 4-0 victory over Oakcrest in Erma. Maddie Schiffbauer scored two goals for Lower Cape May (13-2). Ava Broadbent made 10 saves for Oakcrest (3-8-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
SPORTS
NJ.com

No. 2 Oak Knoll over Johnson - Field hockey - Union County semifinals

Emma Ramsey had two goals and an assist as top-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeat fourth-seeded Johnson, 5-1, in Clark. Kate Siedem scored two goals for Oak Knoll (14-2), which will play second-seeded and No. 7 Kent Place in the final on Saturday in Clark. Lea Good had a goal and an assist, and Madeline Sepe made three saves.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Seneca over Paul VI - Field hockey recap

Sophia Abate scored a hat trick for Seneca, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-1 win against Paul VI in Tabernacle. Ava Thomas and Tess Strittmatter had the other two goals for Seneca (10-5-1) while Maddie Stillwell dished out two assists and Riley McClelland and Alyssa Holtz each picked up one. Rosie Hoey was credited with the victory in net.
SPORTS
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Field Hockey GIrls Shine In First Round Of Midwest Tournament With 1-0 Triumph Over Westminster Christian

EDWARDSVILLE 1, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 0: Lilly Berry's second quarter goal was all that Edwardsville needed as the Tigers snapped a 12-game losing streak with a win over Westminster of Town And Country, Mo., in the opening round of the Midwest Tournament, the St. Louis area's championship tournament, Tuesday afternoon at Westminster.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
NJ.com

No. 18 Seneca tops Burlington Township - Field hockey recap

Tess Strittmatter and Sophia Abate had two goals apiece to help Burlington Township, ranked No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, best Seneca, 6-1 in Tabernacle. Addison Rivera and Kylee Donegan had a goal each for the Golden Eagles (11-5-1). Seneca outshot Burlington Township (8-8-1) 12-6. Kirsten Bailey had Burlington Township’s...
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
164K+
Followers
79K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy