Maple Shade over Audubon in SJG1 first round- Field hockey recap

Sophia Abate scored a hat trick for Seneca, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-1 win against Paul VI in Tabernacle. Ava Thomas and Tess Strittmatter had the other two goals for Seneca (10-5-1) while Maddie Stillwell dished out two assists and Riley McClelland and Alyssa Holtz each picked up one. Rosie Hoey was credited with the victory in net.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO