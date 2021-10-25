CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG settles price-gouging suit with Sparboe for donation of 1 million eggs

By Evan Ramstad
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSparboe Farms, one of Minnesota's largest egg producers, agreed to donate 90,000 dozen eggs to nonprofit groups in the state to settle a lawsuit brought last month by the state Attorney General's Office, which alleged price gouging at the start of the pandemic. The settlement avoids costly litigation for...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

