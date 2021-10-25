CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Chiefs Frank Clark charged with gun possession for second off-season arrest

By Stephanie Nutt, Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpHew_0ccQHC3I00

LOS ANGELES — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark has been charged in connection with a second off-season arrest.

Court documents provided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office show prosecutors amended the charges against Clark on Oct. 4. He’s now charged with gun possession related to an arrest on March 13 and a second gun possession count related to an arrest on June 20 .

In March, police said Clark and another man were pulled over for not displaying a front license plate. Officers noticed a firearm in a bag in the backseat and found two loaded guns.

Texas Tech fires Matt Wells after demoralizing loss

Earlier this month, Clark pleaded not guilty to the charge connected to the March 13 arrest.

In June, officers pulled the Chiefs defensive end and another man over for a vehicle code violation when they noticed a gun in Clark’s bag. Court documents show the gun was an “uzi” submachine gun.

Clark is scheduled to be in court again Jan. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Kansas lawmaker arrested on domestic violence charge

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A first-year Kansas lawmaker, who was reprimanded by his colleagues for abusive conduct before taking office, has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery. Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City was arrested Saturday evening and Johnson County Jail records show he remains in custody Sunday afternoon. The 21-year-old’s […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita teen identified in deadly shooting Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead after a shooting that took place in Wichita Saturday. Shortly before 7 p.m., the Wichita Police Department received a call about a shooting and a man down near the intersection of Richmond and Walker. According to Wichita police, they arrived on the scene to find 17-year-old Diego […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSN News

KSN News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy