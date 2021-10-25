American Girl Place Cafe

There are a lot of very good Italian restaurants in Chicago, so this guide could have been much longer. It also could have included places that specialize in pizza, but the internet only has so much room. And anyway, we have a guide just for that. In fact, we even have separate ones specifically for casual and old-school Italian spots. But these are the 12 places that have the very best Italian food in the city. In other words, the restaurants that right after you leave, you’ll immediately wonder when you can go back again.

