PSP photographer Howie Pollard was on hand Wednesday, October 6 for the special farewell match for Carli Lloyd, as the Gotham FC played the Washington Spirit to a 0-0 draw. The electricity in the stadium was palpable, fueled by the dreams and aspirations of starry eyed young girls eager to see their hero take the pitch one more time. The game remained even throughout as both teams split time of possession, shots, passes, fouls and yellow cards. Even with the match ending in a tie, the real winners were the fans who go to show their appreciation to an individual who has changed the view of women’s athletics forever.

