Burbank, CA

Burbank shop helps with book drive for kids at CHLA

By KTLA Digital Staff
 5 days ago

A Burbank bookstore and novelty shop is helping out with a book drive for kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Starting Monday, Dark Delicacies is participating in Evie’s Holiday Book Drive, an annual event put on by the Evelyn Swierczynski Foundation.

New books can be purchased at the store, or books can be donated or shipped to the store. They eventually make their way to the hospital where they are shared with children. The drive runs through Dec. 5.

For a list of other locations participating in the book drive, and for more information, visit the Evelyn Swierczynski Foundation’s website .

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 25, 2021.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Oct. 25, 2021.

