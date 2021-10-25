In the clutches of Pfizer and Big Pharma

A recent analysis estimated that 342,000 unvaccinated people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the USA over a 3-month period this summer, and each hospitalization costs about $20,000. Though the analysis “made assumptions that result in a conservative estimate of costs attributable to preventable, unvaccinated hospitalizations”, it concluded that “total preventable costs for those three months now stand at an estimated $5.7 billion”. While this analysis did not specify how much money was spent on pharmaceutical agents, clearly these costs make up a substantial part of any hospital bill. As any doctor knows, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 are treated with a cocktail of pain medications, steroids, antibiotics, sedatives, and anti-viral agents. While some of these medications are cheap, others can be quite expensive. Remdesivir, for example, costs over $3,100 per treatment course. Given how hospitals seek to maximize profit, even a single Tylenol pill can cost $15.

