The Collapsing American Military

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Sputnik Radio. From JAPAN- Members of ASEAN (Association of South East Asia Nations) met this week and are very concerned about the continuing conflict between China and the US allies in the South China Sea- they also discussed attempts to resolve the coup in Myanmar. The Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about his country's relationship with the UN and the US growing pressure in Asia. The Taiwanese president confirmed the presence of US troops working as military advisers. The US, Britain, and France joined the adoption of a draft resolution on nuclear disarmament presented annually at the UN by Japan. Iran wants to restart talks on a nuclear deal, but first wants Biden to release $10 billion of Iranian assets seized by the US. A senior Taliban official met with envoys from 14 nations for assistance in unfreezing their overseas assets and recognizing their government. A UN climate survey shows a record high in greenhouse gas concentration last year.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO