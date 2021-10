The Eagles could be ready to move one of their tight ends via trade is early as this week, according to NFL FOX reporter Jay Glazer. "Several teams around the NFL have been calling the Eagles this week about trading for one of their tight ends, Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert," Glazer said before Thursday's game. "I wouldn't be surprised if one of them got traded sometime this week."

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO