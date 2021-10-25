CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Community raises $1.1m for 6th Annual El Paso Giving Day

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyz1t_0ccQFg7i00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Community members once again stepped up for their favorite non-profits last week, netting the groups a collective $1.1 million in donations.

According to organizers, thanks to residents, local businesses, and major corporations, over 200 local nonprofits received gifts from donors to continue their work.

“Over the past six years, the Paso del Norte Community Foundation has been overwhelmed with how much support the community has shown for local nonprofit organizations…After a challenging year for our community, the amount of donations and participation from the community and major corporate donors is a testament to the work local nonprofit organizations are doing and how appreciated they are…”

Tracy Yellen, Paso del Norte Community Foundation CEO

Local nonprofit organizations who participated in El Paso Giving Day had the opportunity to earn $2,000 in matching funds through a $100,000 gift from Walmart.

Additionally, many also received additional prizes through El Paso Giving Day Power Hours and fundraisers with Chipotle, Chuco Relic, Kendra Scott, and Orangetheory Fitness El Paso.

Organizers shared that the other prizes and matching funds were underwritten by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, Helen of Troy, HOY Auto, El Paso Electric, Las Palmas del Sol, Lauterbach, Borchow & Co., Microsoft, Southwest Land Development Services, Inc., Teachers Federal Credit Union, HUNT Companies, FirstLight Federal Credit Union, Texas Gas Service, El Paso SHRM, JP Morgan Chase, Kemp Smith Law, and Pack & Ship Express.

For more information on El Paso Giving Day, funds raised, prizes and details on how your organization can become a corporate sponsor of the 7th annual event next year, visit ElPasoGivingDay.org .

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTSM

Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill restricting chaining dogs up outside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that makes it a crime in the state of Texas to chain your dog up outside in certain circumstances, and prohibits using certain restraints on dogs According to the new law, dog owners cannot leave their dogs outside with out shelter in […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso ISD expands Community Schools Program to Jefferson feeder pattern

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Earlier this week, officials with El Paso ISD announced the expansion of their Community Schools Program to the Jefferson feeder pattern. With the expansion, EPISD officials say the program will provide additional resources and support to four more campuses: Jefferson/Silva, Henderson Middle, and Clardy and Cooley elementary schools. The schools […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans call for fair redistricting of communities South of Interstate 10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso’s population stagnated over the last 10 years, with many moving to the fringes of the city, setting the stage for the upcoming redistricting of City Council districts. Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a population study of communities across the country, which has big implications for […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
State
Texas State
City
Troy, TX
KTSM

El Paso County Most Wanted fugitives for the week of October 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Oct. 29, 2021. The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso District’s TxDOT HERO program extended through 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) El Paso District announced Thursday that their popular roadside assistance program – Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) – would continue helping area motorists through 2023. TxDOT officials shared that the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) approved to provide federal funding for […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kendra Scott
KTSM

Study: El Paso among top ten best places for veterans to live

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to a study by mortgage lender Veterans United Home Loans, the City of El Paso was ranked 7th nationwide as one of the best cities for veterans to live. The study, “Best Cities for Veteran Homebuyers”, compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key dimensions: economic wellness, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Junior League of El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ returns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Returning once again for the Holiday Season, the Junior League of El Paso’s “A Christmas Fair” is set to be unwrapped November 5 through the 7 in Downtown El Paso. This theme for this year’s event – the fair’s 48th annual – is “The Sweetest Time of the Year” and […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Emergence Health Network awarded SAMHSA Grants; Funds to enhance mental health services in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Emergence Health Network (EHN) officials announced Tuesday that the organization had received a series of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) grants for Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. “These grants will benefit the residents in our community in many ways…the subcontracted funds provided through Texas Health and Human […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Gas Service#Weather#Charity#Chipotle#Hoy Auto#El Paso Electric#Hunt Companies#El Paso Shrm#Jp Morgan Chase#Pack Ship Express#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store
KTSM

Annual WinterFest celebration set to return to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is set to bring WinterFest back with an opening celebration on November 20 running through January 2. “We are excited to bring back 100 percent of our signature holiday celebration,” said city manager, Tommy Gonzalez. “We look forward to welcoming families and friends from both sides of the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoan, mother of seven, found dead in empty lot in South Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso mother of seven has been identified as the latest victim of violence across the border in Juarez. According to Juarez law enforcement officials, the body of 27-year-old Judith Peña Lara was found Wednesday in an empty lot in the south part of the city. Family members were […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City Parks and Recreation to host Free Halloween Carnivals across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will host free Halloween Carnivals across the Sun City this weekend. The carnivals will be held at several recreation centers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.,  on Sunday, October 31. “We’re excited to be welcoming our families back to our recreation […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Police Department provides tips for celebrating a safe Halloween

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is reminding the community about some important tips to keep in mind when celebrating Halloween. Many young children will be in and around roadways and some of the risk factors to children during Halloween are the combination of dark costumes, dark streets, and motorists, EPPD […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Charities
KTSM

Las Cruces High band equipment stolen in Albuquerque ahead of competition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A box truck with more than $200,000 worth of band equipment belonging to the Las Cruces High School Showcase Band was stolen in Albuquerque ahead of the band’s competition Saturday. The Albuquerque Police Department tweeted that the stolen vehicle had been recovered. However, this wasn’t until after the students had […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

KTSM

1K+
Followers
364
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy