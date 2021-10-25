Sentence reinstated for man charged with stabbing as teenager
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A back-and-forth court case has ended as it started. The 25-year prison sentence for a man convicted of killing a fellow teen 10 years ago was reinstated Monday morning.
When Jah-Lah Vanderhorst was convicted a decade ago, he was 16 but was tried and sentenced as an adult. An initial appeal to be retried as a youthful offender was denied, but a second attempt was approved by a judge in 2019.Albany man arrested for stabbing death of Long Island woman
At the time, Vanderhorst was resentenced to 12.5 years .
But the nature of the 2011 stabbing, caught on a cell phone camera, is why prosecutors fought to, and eventually prevailed, in overturning that appeal. His original sentence of 25 years was reinstated on Monday.
More from NEWS10:
- Health officials warn of fall respiratory virus
- Nor’easter sparks manhole fires in Queens
- Pittsfield police increase school patrols after viral social media threat
- Vermont deer season scheduled to begin November 13
- Schenectady police presence closes road as schools enter lockout
Follow NEWS10!FACEBOOK TWITTER INSTAGRAM Sign up for our Newsletter!
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0