Arkansas State

COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sees drop in active cases

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas saw a decrease of over 500 total active COVID-19 cases reported Monday. The Arkansas Department of Health reported that the number of total active cases fell to 4,912.

The ADH also reported that current hospitalizations increased to 395, up four from Sunday. Health officials reported 113 patients are on ventilators, a decrease of three.

In total, there were 161 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday, which brings the total in Arkansas since the beginning of the pandemic to 510,406.

The state also reported 11 more deaths among patients with COVID-19, pushing the new total for the state to 8,292.

“It will be important to monitor the incoming numbers after a busy weekend in Little Rock,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson stated on Twitter. “Booster shots are expanding, but we also need to increase the first dose.”

ADH also reported 2,488 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Arkansas in the last 24 hours. Fully immunized Arkansans increased to 1,386,350 while Arkansans being partially vaccinated are at 283,807.

