Polk County will launch a COVID-19 outreach program aimed at getting kids vaccinated in coming weeks, according to a resolution supervisors approved Tuesday.It'll cost around $75,000 and could include incentives like gift cards, movie passes or inflatable games.Why it matters: Kids accounted for more than 25% of all COVID-19 cases in the U.S., as of Oct. 21. Yet many parents remain hesitant of the vaccine, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and a recent Ipsos poll. State of play: Polk County has so far spent $466,020 on COVID-19 media outreach and promotions and another $594,047 on incentives using federal...

POLK COUNTY, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO