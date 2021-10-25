CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon COVID report: New cases in 34 of 36 counties

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority recorded new confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties over the 3-day weekend.

The total of 2293 cases brings the cumulative case count to 359,733 since the pandemic began. The counties with recorded cases are:

Baker (6), Benton (53), Clackamas (203), Clatsop (8), Columbia (34), Coos (42), Crook (21), Curry (7), Deschutes (231), Douglas (79), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (5), Hood River (19), Jackson (108), Jefferson (38), Josephine (46), Klamath (61), Lake (9), Lane (203), Lincoln (43), Linn (150), Malheur (16), Marion (187), Morrow (7), Multnomah (329), Polk (31), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (32), Union (17), Wasco (24), Wallowa (7), Washington (223) and Yamhill (40).

Health officials: OK to mix and match COVID-19 boosters

Another 12 deaths were recorded in the Monday report. They ranged in age from 63-102, and 7 of the 12 deaths were recorded in Douglas County.

Over the past 7 days, the running average of vaccinations in Oregon is 8786 doses per day.

