Considering six teams were on bye, it's not a surprise there weren't many breakout performances or major injuries on Sunday. However, there were a few, as Miles Sanders (ankle) exited early and opened the door for popular preseason sleeper Kenneth Gainwell to take over at RB. A few pass-catchers also stepped up, with Russell Gage scoring in his first game back, Rashod Bateman continuing the impressive start to his rookie season, and C.J. Uzomah throwing his hat in the ring as breakout TE of the year. All will be among our top Week 8 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds in a week that lacks a lot of high-quality options.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO