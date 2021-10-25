CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. CDC extends conditional sailing order for cruises to January next year

 5 days ago
(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday extended the conditional sailing order for cruises to Jan. 15 next year from Nov. 1 on concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The order, issued last October, mandated testing and some additional safeguards for crew members as part of a framework for a phased resumption of cruises.

The public health agency said the extension includes minor changes and when the order is lifted it will shift to a “voluntary program” and work alongside ship operators to control COVID-19 numbers aboard cruise ships.

The highly contagious variant had earlier this year led to a surge in infections and hospitalizations in the United States, but cases have started to decrease in recent weeks.

The CDC had in May initiated a key step for the eventual resumption of U.S. cruise industry operations by issuing new technical instructions.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

