Building on his state's passage of the most restrictive abortion law in the US, Governor Greg Abbott has made Texas a test lab for deeply conservative ideas in a divided America still manifestly marked by the presidency of Donald Trump. A challenge to the law, which bans abortions after six weeks, is to be taken up by the US Supreme Court on Monday, and some observers fear the conservative-leaning court might overturn long-established abortion rights. But the Texas abortion law is just the latest politically provocative step taken by Abbott, a Catholic who turns 64 in November. In...

