‘Below Deck Med’s Lloyd Spencer debuted a new GF on social media last week after sharing he has no regrets about coming out as sexually fluid earlier this season!. Below Deck Mediterranean season 6 finale is here and a highlight this season was deckhand Lloyd Spencer, 31, who quickly became a fan favorite after tearfully coming out as sexually fluid to his crew. While the decision was emotional, he has no regrets. “I don’t really regret it,” Lloyd told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Oct. 18. “I didn’t have the intention of doing it, but I felt so comfortable with the people there I told, it just so happened to be televised. So, not regrets, no.”

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO