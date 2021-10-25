Fire crews battle Boone County grain bin fire

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — In Boone County, crews battled a grain bin fire Monday afternoon.

It happened at a farm on Reeds Crossing Road, between Spring Center and Shattuck Roads. Smoke was showing from the bin when firefighters got there.

Belvidere Township, several construction companies and neighboring farmers helped haul out grain that could be saved.

No one was hurt.

