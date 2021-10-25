CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IL

Fire crews battle Boone County grain bin fire

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oDtGb_0ccQ9imH00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — In Boone County, crews battled a grain bin fire Monday afternoon.

It happened at a farm on Reeds Crossing Road, between Spring Center and Shattuck Roads. Smoke was showing from the bin when firefighters got there.

Belvidere Township, several construction companies and neighboring farmers helped haul out grain that could be saved.

No one was hurt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

12 shot, 2 fatally, at Joliet Halloween party

JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead, and dozens are injured, after gunmen opened fire at a Halloween part in Joliet on Sunday. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Jackson Street around 12:40 a.m. according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Witnesses said that two gunmen near a DJ booth opened fire on […]
JOLIET, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shots fired on Yonge Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shots were fired in Rockford on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of Yonge Street around 6:40 p.m. according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers asked that residents avoid the area while they investigate. This is a developing story…
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2 Janesville men killed in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Two Janesville men are dead after an early Thursday crash in Rock County. Investigators say around 6:30 a.m., a 57-year-old man was headed west on East US Highway 14 when he crossed the center line for unknown reasons and struck a GMC Sierra driven by a 74-year-old man in the […]
ROCK COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting on N Church seriously injures 1

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Another shooting occurred in Rockford on Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of N Church, according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male sustained two gunshot wounds, and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Investigators asked residents to avoid the area. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belvidere, IL
Sports
Boone County, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Belvidere, IL
Boone County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Belvidere, IL
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford residents celebrate saving Bell Bowl Prairie

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents that put forth a major effort to save a local prairie continue to celebrate their success. Dozens of people showed up to the Nordlof Center, 118 N Main St, to cherish their efforts of halting construction over the Bell Bowl Prairie. As the Chicago Rockford International Airport looks at new […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Firefighters#Accident
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
600K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy