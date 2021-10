The shooting case against Kenneth Quarles is now heading to the grand jury after a preliminary hearing was waived in Christian District Court Monday afternoon. The 52-year old Quarles is facing charges of first-degree assault, wanton endangerment, tampering with evidence and intimidating a participant in the legal process after he allegedly shot 49-year old Marque Fricks in the upper torso on East First Street on October 17. Defense attorney Sands Chewning represents Quarles and waived the preliminary hearing, with Judge Foster Cotthoff then sending it to the grand jury for consideration of indictment.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO