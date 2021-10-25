CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat's Gabe Vincent: Moves back to bench

 5 days ago

Vincent will come off the bench Monday against the Magic. The 25-year-old had...

NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
New York Post

Derrick Rose makes stunning statement about his Knicks future

CHICAGO — Times have changed for Derrick Rose. In his first stint as a Knick, Rose contemplated retirement during the 2016-17 season. Now, Rose is talking about possibly playing well into his 40s and made a stunning Tom Brady reference on Thursday morning in his hometown. It was a surprising comment considering his multiple major knee surgeries.
NBA
Gabe Vincent
Kyle Lowry
The Spun

Report: Ben Simmons Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It certainly feels possible that we’ve seen Ben Simmons‘ final game with the Philadelphia 76ers. While one can argue that he’d help his trade value by playing and trying to put his awful playoff performance behind him, so far he has told the team that he’s not mentally ready to play. Perhaps that changes in the coming days, though in an ideal world it seems like both sides would opt for a divorce.
NBA
The Big Lead

Zion Williamson Looks Horrible

Zion Williamson is recovering from offseason foot surgery with no timetable for when he will play basketball competitively again. His weight reportedly ballooned to over 300 pounds following the surgery and Pelicans VP of basketball operations David Griffin said this week that Williamson still hasn’t been cleared to resume practicing with the team.
NBA
#Heat#Magic#Fg
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma gets brutally honest about LeBron James, Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wizards concerned about Rui Hachimura?

Hachimura was given an excused absence due to personal reasons back in September (first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic) causing him to miss Wizards training camp. Fast forward, and Hachimura still hasn’t joined the team. Not only has he not joined the team, nobody has seen him. According to multiple sources, Hachimura hasn’t been in the practice facility at the same time as his teammates. “We haven’t seen him at all,” one source told me. “Maybe he does individual workouts at night, I’m not sure. We have no idea what’s going on with him.”
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss getting called out for blatantly faking injury

The Ole Miss defense has developed a reputation this year for faking injuries to slow down opposing offenses. That certainly seemed to be in play again on Saturday night against Auburn. As you can see below, Ole Miss defender KD Hill suffered a gruesome injury against the Tigers. … Just...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Ringer

The League Is Back! NBA Season Preview With Vincent Goodwill

Jason opens by celebrating the return of the NBA and why the Bulls could finally be back (0:30). Vincent Goodwill (Yahoo Sports/SiriusXM) joins Jason to discuss all of the big NBA story lines heading into the season, from Ben Simmons to Kyrie Irving to how the Bulls could be one of the surprise teams in the East (19:00).
NBA
basketballnews.com

Kareem jokes that he'd be sitting on bench if he tried Giannis' moves

The following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. The evolution of the NBA has brought us a vastly different playstyle, and it's resulting in a completely revamped picture of the league. Once upon a time, playing in the NBA was much more physical and defense-oriented — an era still considered the best in history by many old-school basketball fans. On the other hand, today, the NBA is so fast-paced and offense-oriented that we have numerous highly-skillful players who can do it all.
NBA
dailyknicks.com

NY Knicks: Reacting to a potential Russell Westbrook trade

I know some of y’all don’t like that I keep highlighting these trade scenarios by NBA Analysis Network, but these are just getting way too funny…this time we have Russell Westbrook being shipped off to the NY Knicks. Where do I even begin with this one…. I’ll admit when Russ...
NBA
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Bulls, Warriors handed first losses of season

Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. Bulls are Back? While they lose game, they look...
NBA

