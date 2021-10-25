CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Blake Griffin: Joins starting five Monday

 5 days ago

Griffin will start Monday's game against Washington. Off to a shaky 1-2 start to the season, the...

ClutchPoints

WATCH: Nets star Kevin Durant gets called out by Eli Manning

It looks like we’re all about to be treated to a showdown between Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant and New York Giants legend Eli Manning. The iconic NFL quarterback recently called out Durant for what could potentially be an intriguing turn of events. Before you get too excited, we need...
Newsday

Nets may call upon Blake Griffin to fill void left by Kyrie Irving

When it comes to figuring out how to replace Kyrie Irving’s production for as long as he remains in unvaccinated exile, the Nets have no shortage of answers. They have a roster loaded with ammunition to support stars Kevin Durant and James Harden in the form of former All-Stars Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap, not to mention two-time three-point shooting leader Joe Harris and super sub Patty Mills.
clipsnation.com

Blake Griffin remembers the awkwardness surrounding his trade from the Clippers

In the list of greatest Clippers of all time, Blake Griffin’s name can’t be far from the top. This decade of Clippers basketball owes a considerable amount of success to Griffin: he threw down high-flying dunks on the court for the Clippers; he helped reinvent the identity of the Clippers off the court; he even gave us the most recent iteration of our logo.
hoopsrumors.com

Nets Notes: Griffin, Aldridge, Two-Way Slot, Harden, Irving, Thomas

The Nets are likely to move away from their approach of spreading the court and could field one of the tallest rotations in the league, writes Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News. That decision was forced partially by the uncertainty surrounding Kyrie Irving, but Brooklyn focused heavily on the frontcourt in its offseason moves, re-signing Blake Griffin and adding veteran big men LaMarcus Aldridge and Paul Millsap.
Audacy

Blake Griffin pulled a Ben Simmons on wide-open dunk opportunity

Philadelphia 76ers fans don't need another reason to have Ben Simmons on their minds, as Tuesday brought us all the Simmons-related drama that we could handle. The 25-year-old was thrown out of practice, suspended for conduct detrimental to the team, and was once again the focal point of NBA talk for the day. Is that not enough material to nullify the need for any other reasons to think about Simmons?
ClutchPoints

Nets star James Harden’s pass to Blake Griffin leads to hilarious Jay-Z scene courtside

Brooklyn Nets teammates James Harden and Blake Griffin had the home crowd roaring after their alley-oop connection against the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Bruce Brown knocked the ball away from Tyler Herro near midcourt, leading to a loose-ball play which the Nets ended up winning. Brown tossed the leather to Harden, who then lobbed it to a soaring Griffin who punched it home with a foul to boot.
CBS Sports

Nets' Bruce Brown: Listed as probable for Monday

Brown (calf) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Wizards, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports. After playing a prominent role for the Nets during the 2021 Playoffs, Brown only played four minutes through the first two games of the 2021-22 season. However, with Blake Griffin resting Sunday against Charlotte, he was back in the rotation and notched eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes. If he is able to suit up Monday, he could see a similar workload, as LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) will sit out the second game of the Nets' back-to-back.
numberfire.com

Nicolas Claxton working with Nets second unit Monday

Brooklyn Nets power forward Nicolas Claxton is not in the starting lineup on Monday against the Washington Wizards. Blake Griffin is making the start over Claxton as the Nets go with a smaller unit. Claxton started the first three games for Brooklyn and averaged 5.0 points with 4.0 rebounds in 21.0 minutes.
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Will rest Monday

Aldridge (rest) has been ruled out for Monday's contest against the Wizards, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports. Aldridge will rest the second game of the Nets' back-to-back, but he should be available for Wednesday's contest against the Heat. During his absence, Nicolas Claxton may see an uptick in minutes, but the Nets' second unit will likely have to play small, with Paul Millsap or Blake Griffin manning the center spot.
Oklahoma Daily

Sooners in the NBA: Trae Young, Buddy Hield, Blake Griffin, Austin Reaves off to solid starts in 2021-22 season

The start of the NBA season saw four former Sooners take the court for the first week of action. Guard Trae Young is looking to build on the playoff push he made with the Atlanta Hawks, while fellow guard Buddy Hield hopes to help the Kings get over their playoff struggles. Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves has begun to make a name for himself in Los Angeles and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin has a legitimate chance to contribute on an NBA Finals caliber squad.
USA Today

Nets vs. Pistons: Prediction, point spread, odds and betting picks

The Brooklyn Nets play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
Island Packet Online

Hornets see a new side of LaMelo Ball. He ‘damn near told coach’ to keep him on the bench

Anyone who didn’t actually watch the Charlotte Hornets’ matchup with Brooklyn might peek at the boxscore online, searching for the finer details. Queries centering around how the Hornets took the Nets apart calls for further explanation, particularly after a gander at the number sitting next to LaMelo Ball’s name. No, not the 18 points, 6 rebounds or 5 assists. Nope, we aren’t talking about how he engineered a key stretch following halftime, when he was directly responsible for 70.6% of the Hornets’ offense during the first seven minutes and change of the third quarter.
