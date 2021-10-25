Nets' Blake Griffin: Joins starting five Monday

Brown (calf) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Wizards, Billy Reinhardt of NetsDaily.com reports. After playing a prominent role for the Nets during the 2021 Playoffs, Brown only played four minutes through the first two games of the 2021-22 season. However, with Blake Griffin resting Sunday against Charlotte, he was back in the rotation and notched eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks across 27 minutes. If he is able to suit up Monday, he could see a similar workload, as LaMarcus Aldridge (rest) will sit out the second game of the Nets' back-to-back.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO