Fairfax County, VA

Flood Warning issued for City of Fairfax, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-26 01:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-26 05:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Defiance by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1230 PM EDT /1130 AM CDT/. Target Area: Defiance The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Starke, Kosciusko and Fulton Counties. Tiffin River At Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton and Defiance Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana...Michigan Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Berrien Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio...Michigan Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville affecting Allen, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Three Rivers affecting Elkhart, St. Joseph and Branch Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saint Joseph River Ohio NEAR Newville. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 9.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Significant flooding occurs on DeKalb County Road 42 about 3 miles northeast of Newville. Considerable agricultural and low land flooding occurs along the St. Joseph River to the Cedarville Reservoir. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 04/23/1947.
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-04 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Montezuma. * Until early Thursday morning. * At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 19.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 20.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 7.8 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Covington. * Until late Tuesday evening. * At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 18.5 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 19.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Tuesday morning and continue falling to 9.5 feet Wednesday, November 10. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Five Crossings, a local county river park at old U.S. Highway 136 bridge site, begins to flood.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for James City, Surry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-30 18:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: James City; Surry COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Surry and James City Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/08 PM 4.0 1.8 1.9 1 MINOR 31/08 AM 3.5 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 00/08 PM 3.5 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 01/09 AM 3.5 1.3 1.4 1 NONE 01/09 PM 3.2 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 02/10 AM 3.5 1.3 1.2 1 NONE
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-02 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1130 PM EDT /1030 PM CDT/. Target Area: Fountain; Parke; Tippecanoe; Vermillion; Warren The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford and Clark Counties. Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain, Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties. Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Widespread rainfall totals across central Indiana of 1 to 3 inches last weekend...as well as additional rainfall of up to one inch since early Thursday...are expected to continue minor flooding through next week. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wabash River at Lafayette. * Until late Tuesday morning. * At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.2 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Sunday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High water affects river cabins near North 9th Street. Low county roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette begins to flood.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freezing Fog Advisory issued for South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 13:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-31 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less. * WHERE...South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills which includes the I-80 summit and eastern foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and icy roadways, especially bridges.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Denali by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means hazardous high winds are occurring or expected. Take precautions to protect life and prevent property damage. Target Area: Denali HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds with gusts to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Denali. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Lose objects could be blown away. Trees could blow down onto power lines and roads.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine East Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is in the process of coming to an end. However, light to moderate rain will persist for another couple of hours so runoff continues. Widespread road flooding is expected. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Several towns are reporting that roads are impassible, especially in the Brunswick, Topsham area. Stay off the roads until the water drains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Topsham, Bath, Damariscotta, Wiscasset, Topsham, Freeport, Bristol, and Georgetown. Additional rainfall amounts of a half inch are possible in the warned area.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-01 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means hazardous high winds are occurring or expected. Take precautions to protect life and prevent property damage. Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds with gusts to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...Eastern Alaska Range west of the Mentasta Pass. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Lose objects could be blown away. Trees could blow down onto power lines and roads.
ALASKA STATE
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Androscoggin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southern Kennebec County in south central Maine Knox County in south central Maine Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Waldo County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine East Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 1100 AM EDT. * At 750 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is in the process of coming to an end. However, light to moderate rain will persist for another couple of hours so runoff continues. Widespread road flooding is expected. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Several towns are reporting that roads are impassible, especially in the Brunswick, Topsham area. Stay off the roads until the water drains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Augusta, Bath, Rockland, Belfast, Gardiner, Camden, and Damariscotta. Additional rainfall amounts of less than 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cumberland, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 07:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Cumberland; Lincoln; Sagadahoc The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine East Central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is in the process of coming to an end. However, light to moderate rain will persist for another couple of hours so runoff continues. Widespread road flooding is expected. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Several towns are reporting that roads are impassible, especially in the Brunswick, Topsham area. Stay off the roads until the water drains. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Brunswick, Topsham, Bath, Damariscotta, Wiscasset, Topsham, Freeport, Bristol, and Georgetown. Additional rainfall amounts of a half inch are possible in the warned area.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until noon EDT. * At 816 AM EDT, Local law enforcement and weather spotters indicate several roads remaining impassible. This will be the case until the rainfall runoff ends. Small streams may overflow their banks. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, and Durham, Saco, and Old Orchard Beach. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain has fallen.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 04:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/gyx this evening at 945 PM EDT. Target Area: Carroll The National Weather Service in Gray ME has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New Hampshire Saco River At Conway affecting Carroll County. The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Warning for the Saco River At Conway. * Until late tonight. * At 9:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 8.0 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 9.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Water starts to enter Beach and Eastern Slope camping area in Conway. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Water starts to enter Transvale Acres in Conway. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Water rises up to 1 feet deep in Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, In Transvale Acres, Moat Brook Bridge and the lower part of E. Road flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Flood waters 1 to 2 feet deep in sections of Beach and Eastern Slope Camping areas. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood waters 2 to 3 feet deep at Beach and Eastern Slope camping areas. One third of Saco River Camping area floods to a depth of 6 to 18 inches.
CARROLL COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until noon EDT. * At 816 AM EDT, Local law enforcement and weather spotters indicate several roads remaining impassible. This will be the case until the rainfall runoff ends. Small streams may overflow their banks. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, and Durham, Saco, and Old Orchard Beach. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain has fallen.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 11:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 04:16:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until noon EDT. * At 816 AM EDT, Local law enforcement and weather spotters indicate several roads remaining impassible. This will be the case until the rainfall runoff ends. Small streams may overflow their banks. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, and Durham, Saco, and Old Orchard Beach. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain has fallen.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 04:04:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-11-01 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means hazardous high winds are occurring or expected. Take precautions to protect life and prevent property damage. Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds with gusts of 50 to 70 mph expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats near Delta Junction. * WHEN...Until 7 AM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Lose objects could be blown away. Trees could blow down onto power lines and roads.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Androscoggin; Cumberland; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc; Waldo The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southern Kennebec County in south central Maine Knox County in south central Maine Lincoln County in south central Maine Northwestern Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Waldo County in south central Maine Southeastern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Northeastern Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 757 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain is ending. However, many roads will remain flooded and impassible for several hours due to runoff. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewiston, Auburn, Augusta, Rockland, Belfast, Gardiner, Camden, Damariscotta, Lincolnville, and Wiscasset. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 inch or less are possible in the warned area but runoff will continue through late morning.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Belknap, Carroll, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 08:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford The National Weather Service in Gray has extended the * Flood Warning for Southwestern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Eastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until noon EDT. * At 816 AM EDT, Local law enforcement and weather spotters indicate several roads remaining impassible. This will be the case until the rainfall runoff ends. Small streams may overflow their banks. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Westbrook, Hampton, and Durham, Saco, and Old Orchard Beach. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain has fallen.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-11-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Savannah River near Clyo. * Until early Monday morning. * At 915 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, the back yards of several homes on Tom Goethe Road flood.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Western Prince William Sound by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-31 05:55:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-10-31 11:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Western Prince William Sound THE SMALL STREAMS FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM AKDT THIS MORNING FOR WESTERN PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND ZONE At 555 AM AKDT, river forecasts continue to indicate water levels in area rivers and streams are expected to reach minor flood stage due to the combination of rain that fell Saturday and additional rainfall expected through Sunday. Anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen since Saturday morning. An additional 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is expected through Sunday. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bear Lake, Seward, Lowell Point, Exit Glacier, Primrose Campground, Crown Point and Kenai Lake. The combination of heavy rainfall and gravel and sediment washing into creeks may cause water levels in area rivers and streams to rise above bankfull. Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK

