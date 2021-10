Director Joel Souza has issued a statement as he recovers from injuries sustained in an accidental on-set shooting, which led to the death of his co-worker, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The 42-year-old director of photography died after being shot by a prop gun that cast member and co-producer Alec Baldwin fired on the set of Souza's film Rust on a New Mexico ranch on Thursday, Oct. 21. Souza, 48, was treated at a hospital for his injuries before being released. Police are investigating the incident. "I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna," the director said in a statement to NBC News on Saturday, Oct. 22, in what marked his...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO