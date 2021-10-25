CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Frenchtown Community Action Team seeking input from public for improvements

By Micah Cho
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aTO7i_0ccQ8xo900

The Frenchtown Community Action Team wants to hear from you about how they can improve the historic community for future generations.

The action team wants to know what the community thinks should happen to the $6.4 million that was awarded to Frenchtown for community improvement.

Mutaqee Akbar is on the action team he says they want to make sure what they would like to see happen to Frenchtown aligns with the communities vision.

"I'm really just looking to hear the ideas and have people give their input on what they would want to see," said Akbar. "We have lots of money that we could do a lot of things with and it's no point of one small group making that decision."

There is no word yet on when the next public input meeting will be.

Comments / 0

Related
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ City of Bend seeking public input on potential shelters, code changes

The City of Bend is seeking public input on proposed development code changes, but you only have until Monday to make your voice heard. The code changes would let the city put homeless shelters or managed camps in most zoning districts. Over 750 community members have already voiced their opinions...
BEND, OR
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest

Dear Dr. Curry: As you are no doubt aware, escalation between the Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS), the Calvert County bus transportation contractors and their employees continues. Our office continues to receive calls about the unavailability of student transportation to and from school, the lack of response to the bus contractor employees and the impact that this situation will have on Calvert County students and their families. Calvert County Government has no control over the employment […] The post Calvert County Commissioners Letter Regarding School Bus Transportation Employee Protest appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
kfornow.com

StarTran Seeks Public Input for New Transit Scenario Survey

(KFOR NEWS October 29, 2021) StarTran wants your input on a new survey about the proposed Transit Development Plan (TDP). The TDP assesses existing transit services in Lincoln and new ways to improve city transit. The survey is available now at lincoln.ne.gov/tdp. This is the second survey in 2021 regarding...
cityoffortpierce.com

City Seeks to Gather Public Input on Proposed Parking Ordinance

City Seeks to Gather Public Input on Proposed Parking Ordinance. As the City of Fort Pierce expects significant growth and development in the coming years with the approval of the King’s Landing and Fisherman’s Wharf in our beautiful downtown, measures are being explored to address the impact on parking. In...
FORT PIERCE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
thenewsleaders.com

Southwest Beltline project seeks public input

A press released recently stated the public is invited to visit the Southwest Beltline Corridor Study website to learn more about potential corridor alternatives. The study website will have a narrated presentation available for review as well as the opportunity to complete a community survey and share comments on an interactive study map.
TRAFFIC
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine Art Center will seek public input on public art projects

The Muscatine Art Center wants you to be part of planning for the future of the arts in Muscatine, beginning in mid-November. Last December, the Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission announced a Call for Organizations to propose mural concepts for the retaining wall along the new Houser Street path between Hershey and Lucas.
Odessa American

MPO seeking input

The Permian Basin Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting a study for a potential interregional corridor to provide freight and vehicular connectivity in and around the urbanized Midland-Odessa area and is seeking public input. The MPO is planning for a potential interregional corridor to provide freight and vehicular connectivity in and...
ODESSA, TX
Valley News

Murrieta City Council seeks public input for drawing district boundaries

Michelle Gerst Special to Valley News Murrieta City Council held the first of four public hearings regarding redistricting Oct. 19 to gather testimony on the decennial methodology. As part of the process, the city announced they are offering a free, online mapping tool for residents to submit their district line proposals. In 2017 the council transitioned to a district-based voting system to elect city council members, replacing its at-large election system. The city phased in district-based elections beginning in 2018 and was fully implemented in 2020. Now that the 2020 federal census data has been released Murrieta must go through the decennial redistricting procedure. A map of Murrieta shows where each of its fi.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
rcreader.com

Public Art Updates and Community Input/Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission

MUSCATINE, IOWA (October 28, 2021) — Projects in development in 2021 are bringing public art — and the arts in the general — into the community spotlight. Earlier this year, the University of Iowa’s Hancher Auditorium and Ballet Des Moines brought a ballet performance to the riverfront. The Muscatine Art Center celebrated the dedication of the new bronze sculpture, Expressive Spirit by David Zahn, with a performance by Step Afrika! in partnership with Hancher Auditorium. Now, the Muscatine Public Art Advisory Commission has news to share about two public art projects and an opportunity for community involvement in planning the future of the arts in Muscatine.
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Chesterfield seeks public input on marijuana bylaw

CHESTERFIELD – The Planning Board is circulating a town survey to ascertain what residents are interested in seeing in a future marijuana bylaw. Town Administrator Brenda Lessard said the town has no cannabis bylaw and because the Planning Board doesn’t know what direction to take, it released the survey, which is in paper and digital form.
CHESTERFIELD, MA
kinyradio.com

Juneau libraries seeking public input via survey

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Public Libraries has released a new survey that aims to help the department decide what services they should prioritize in the next three to five years. The department is undergoing drafting a new strategic plan. Library Director John Thill said libraries in other communities help...
centraloregondaily.com

Redmond seeks input on Dry Canyon area improvements

The City of Redmond and Parks Committee invites the community to provide input on potential park improvements within the Central Dry Canyon. This area spans from just south of the tennis and pickleball courts to the north side of the dog park. The projects aim at improving safety, as well...
Columbia Daily Herald

Spring Hill officials in talks to expand urban growth boundary, seeks public input

As Spring Hill's population is projected to nearly double over the next 10 years, city staff is discussing whether to extend its current urban growth boundary to meet the demand. A city's urban growth boundary defines areas where future developments can be pursued, which can also include land parcels located...
Redlands Daily Facts

Redlands seeks community’s input to help set priorities

Redlands has launched a website to collect the public’s thoughts and ideas for a six-year strategic plan for 2022 through 2028. The plan will lay out priorities which will guide city initiatives, policies and budget decisions, according to a news release from the city. “Your voices and perspectives will be...
hilliardohio.gov

‘Ideas Week’ Offers Community Opportunities For Public Input

How would you design the Hilliard of tomorrow? How would you change the community’s parks? How would you plan local transportation? How about public and private development?. The City of Hilliard is creating the main planning document that will chart the course for the community for the next decade, and it wants to hear from residents and others who are interested in designing the future of this community.
ENTERTAINMENT
Marietta Times

City schools seeking community input on consolidation

BELPRE — Belpre City Schools is continuing to seek community input on a proposal to consolidate all of the city’s schools into one facility in the future. The fourth in a series of meetings was held Tuesday evening at Belpre Junior/High School to discuss various options related to the plan and drew about 50 people.
Aspen Times

Snowmass briefs: Survey seeks input from Villagers

Tourism survey seeks Snowmass Villagers’ feedback. Snowmass Village residents are encouraged to share their thoughts on the local tourism industry in an anonymous online survey. The survey takes about 10-15 minutes to complete and will help officials take the pulse on resident sentiments about tourism as local groups work to...
SNOWMASS, CO
ourquadcities.com

City council seeks public input about pit-bull ordinance at Thursday meeting

The Muscatine City Council will hear from the public during a special meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers of Muscatine City Hall. The Council asks for public comment as deliberations continue on the city code otherwise known as “Keeping of Pit Bull Dogs,” according to a news release from the city.
MUSCATINE, IA
centraloregondaily.com

ODOT seeks public input on HWY 97/Baker Road interchange development

Members of the public will have another opportunity to weigh in on the future of transportation infrastructure investment and development in south Bend, and around the U.S. 97/Baker Road Interchange. ODOT’s Project Delivery team in Bend will host two online events in November keying on the development of a management...
TRAFFIC
austintalks.org

New state legislative violence prevention task force seeks public input

This week, the newly created Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force held its first meeting and urged the public to join the state legislative body in making the state safer. Twenty-one state representatives, led by Rep. La Shawn K. Ford and Rep. Fran Hurley, discussed their hopes and goals...
POLITICS
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy