Frenchtown Community Action Team seeking input from public for improvements

The Frenchtown Community Action Team wants to hear from you about how they can improve the historic community for future generations.

The action team wants to know what the community thinks should happen to the $6.4 million that was awarded to Frenchtown for community improvement.

Mutaqee Akbar is on the action team he says they want to make sure what they would like to see happen to Frenchtown aligns with the communities vision.

"I'm really just looking to hear the ideas and have people give their input on what they would want to see," said Akbar. "We have lots of money that we could do a lot of things with and it's no point of one small group making that decision."

There is no word yet on when the next public input meeting will be.