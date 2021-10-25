No one injured after car and bus collide trying to make same right-hand turn

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two rights made for a wrong move in Wilkes-Barre Monday afternoon.

A school bus and a car on Hazle Street both attempted to make a right turn onto Wilkes-Barre Boulevard. According to witnesses, the bus was making a wide turn when a car tried to slip in the space to the right of the bus and the two vehicles collided.

We’re told there no one was injured.

