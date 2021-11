The pending $1.5 trillion legislative bill in Congress, so named the Infrastructure Bill awaits the passage of another larger multl-trillion dollar bill before being brought to vote in the House of Representatives. But before we say we need the second add on bill, let's examine the Infrastructure Bill passed by the Senate. The bill includes the following allocations in billions of dollars: $110 billion for roads and bridges; $66 billion for rail; $40 billion for public transit; $65 billion for internet (of which $30 per month will be dispursed to low-income famlies); $65 billion for the electrical grid; $50 billion for cyberattack resiliency; $7.5 billion for chargeing stations; and $7.5 billion for school buses and ferries.

